AJK govt bars educational institutes for committing violence against children

MIRPUR ( AJK ): Dec 23 (APP) :: Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday has imposed a complete ban on all kinds of violence against children in seminaries (maddresas) and educational institutions in the State.

In this regard, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has sought the immediate installation of CCTV cameras in schools and other religious seminaries.

The AJK PM on Friday directed the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of other basic amenities of life, including standard washroom facilities, and water storage tanks in all educational institutions, hospitals, madressas, and other public offices.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also met the delegation from Rawalakot as the latter sought the PM’s attention against the reduction of the flour quota in the area and informed him about the difficulties being faced by the people.

In view of the public demand, the AJK PM approved the increase of one thousand tons in the fixed quota of flour for Rawalakot.