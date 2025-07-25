AJK govt announces to implement a cryptocurrency policy in the state

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Jul 25 (APP):The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) government has announced the implementation of the cryptocurrency policy in the AJK state by following the full implementation of the crypto policy of the government of Pakistan under the spirit of facilitating the youth of the region to step into the modern financial world by enjoying the decent employment opportunities, it was officially said.

This was stated by Food Minister Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim and Forest Minister Akmal Hussain Sargala while speaking during a cryptocurrency seminar held at the Moon Creations School of Information Technology, a renowned educational institution in the state metropolis, on Friday.

Vice Chairman of the Press Foundation Sardar Zulfiqar Ali, former President of the Central Press Club Sohail Mughal and other personalities also participated in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, the ministers said that by bringing cryptocurrency into a transparent legal framework, new opportunities can be created for the youth in sectors such as investment, freelancing, and online earning.

The Forest Minister said that the youth of Azad Kashmir have immense potential and are fully capable of becoming an active part of the modern digital economy. On this occasion, CEO of Moon Creations School of Information Technology Salahuddin Shah, while highlighting the educational services of the institution, announced that for the first time, regular cryptocurrency classes are being started in Azad Kashmir.

Crypto experts Shabbar Ali Kayani and Asif Raza Mir gave a detailed briefing to the participants about cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, its benefits, global trends, and potential risks. The experts emphasized that investments should be made only after complete training and understanding to ensure a secure financial future.

A question and answer session was also held at the end of the event, in which students, traders and financial experts raised concerns and suggestions related to crypto.

The ministers assured that the opinions of the participants would be conveyed to the government of Pakistan so that the voice of the youth could be included in policy-making.