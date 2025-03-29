AJK gears up to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with religious fervor

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Mar 29 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) is bracing itself to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on March 31 (Monday), subject to the sighting of the Shawal moon, with great religious enthusiasm and traditional zeal.

The festivities will commence with special Fajr prayers in mosques, seeking stability, unity and prosperity for Pakistan, AJK, and the Muslim Ummah.

The prayers will also focus on the liberation of occupied Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir and Palestine, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Saturday.

Special Eid congregations will be held in all ten districts of AJK, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, and Kotli. The Muslim population will gather at mosques, Eidgahs, and open spaces to offer prayers, followed by mutual exchange of Eid felicitations, marking the end of Ramazan.