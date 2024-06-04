AJK determined to improve the standard of living of its far-flung remote area population: AJK PM Anwar ul Haq

MIRPUR, Jun 04 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his government is determined to utilize all available resources to improve the standard of living of people who live in economically backward areas.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honor by minister for information Pir Saeed Mazhar Shah in the Lawat area of the Neelam Valley of AJK on Tuesday, the AJK premier said that along with developing rural areas, ending backwardness in Neelum was his government’s priority.

While assuring the people that all their problems would be solved on a priority basis, the PM maintained that the government would ensure a fair distribution of resources. He said that state resources would be redirected towards the least developed areas of the state.

The PM thanked the information minister, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, for hosting a grand reception in his honor at Lawat Bala.

Earlier, Prime Minister Haq was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in Lawat. On this occasion, prime minister Haq was accompanied by government ministers including Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Dewan Ali Khan Chaghtai, and several others.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, inaugurated the Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Lawat Bala. The PM said that he came to visit the Neelum on the special invitation of the Information Minister and felt the pain and hardships the people of this beautiful valley have been enduring for a long time.

The AJK premier hailed the morale of people and their resilience to face hardships. Reiterating his commitment to serve the masses, the premier said he was accustomed to listening to fake thank-you notes. He said that it was time to move beyond the political rhetoric and serve the state and its citizens with sincerity. He said that the coalition government was working sincerely for the welfare of the people.

“I will request the parliamentary party to redirect the resources towards rural development and welfare of people settled in economically backward areas,” the PM said, adding that as per the available resources, facilities would be provided equally to all the areas.

The PM stated that he had a fruitful discussion with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal regarding the development projects in the upcoming budget. Regarding the launch of Paksat MM1, the PM said that it would help improve internet services in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan. He said that IT centers would be established with a special focus on education.

Speaking on the occasion, Information Minister Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah welcomed Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq and said that the journey of development in the Neelum Valley would continue under the leadership of the Prime Minister.