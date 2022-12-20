AIS holds science exhibition

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):AIhuda International School (AIS) organized a science exhibition titled “Earth Matters” on Tuesday in order to shed light on the prevailing challenges of climate change featuring science models.

The scientific demonstrations included models of carbon footprints, microwave radiations, minimalism and conversion of waste plastic into Green House for sustainable development.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon along with Former Director Federal Directorate of Education Rafique Tahir inaugurated the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, DC appreciated the efforts of students and maintained that holding such type of science-events encourage students towards the discipline of science.

He said that it was high time to impart modern knowledge and train the youth of Pakistan as per the challenges of the future as the youth was the real future of the country.

Director AIS Atif Iqbal highlighted the significant teaching with the motto “Quran for all; in every heart, in every hand” of the students to face the challenges of life in a broader perspective.

He noted that such activities would help in developing positive, constructive thinking in society.