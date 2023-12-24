Air ticket price for Hajj pilgrims to be reduced: Aneeq Ahmed

KARACHI, Dec 24 (APP): The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed while addressing the Tazeem Al-Haramain Shareefain conference on Sunday said that the official Hajj package will be made low-cost and the price of air tickets for Hajj will also be reduced.

He said that an app has been launched for the convenience of pilgrims, all pilgrims of Hajj across the country will benefit from it. Through the app, the pilgrims will also be trained, from Pakistan to Baitullah, the app includes guidance content for every step.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Inter-Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi, Deputy Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Karachi and Caretaker Home Minister of Sindh Brigadier (retired) Haris Nawaz were the special guests of the Tazeem al-Haramain Sharifain conference.

The caretaker minister stated that by creating a complaint management system in the app, we have also managed to monitor our work, and the complaints filed by the pilgrims in this system will be resolved immediately.

He said that Abayas would be given as gifts to the women going for Hajj, while a 30 kg suitcase with QR code would also be provided by the government to the Hajj pilgrims availing government scheme.

Aneeq said that we have received more than 6,000 applications from the fixed quota, I will request caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar and the federal cabinet to include these 6,000 people in the scheme without balloting.

The Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Ashrafi addressing the conference said that for the past several years, friendly Arab countries had been demanding a one-window system and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir established the Special Investment Facilitation Council along with the government.

He said that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is strong, and has no precedent in the world. Allama Tahir Ashrafi recalled his visit to Saudi Arabia where King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz said that his cardiologist is a Pakistani. When Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman came to Pakistan, he said that he is the Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi stated that Saudi Arabia is rapidly progressing, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman achieved many goals under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, he has introduced a computerized system to obtain visas for Saudi Arabia.

He further said that developed countries are working on two new avenues; religious diplomacy and religious tourism, we have many holy places of Sikh and Buddhist religions through which Pakistan can earn billions of dollars in foreign exchange and get rid of IMF.

At the end of the Tazeem al-Haramaiin Shareefain conference, organizers presented Sindhi caps and ajrak (shawls) to caretaker Federal Minister Aneeq Ahmed, SAPM Allama Tahir Ashrafi and Caretaker Home Minister Sindh Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz.