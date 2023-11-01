AIOU special focus on providing quality education at doorstep : Atta Hussain Musvi

SUKKUR, Nov 01 (APP):Regional Director of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Region Prof. Atta Hussain Musvi here Wednesday said that the university special focus was on providing quality education to students at their doorsteps.

The swift centers were set up across the country including Sukkur, he added.

Talking to APP here, Prof Atta Hussain Musvi said that the AIOU was engaging able faculty members, tutors, and resource persons.

He said that the aim of the university was to provide higher education to male and female students without any discrimination on the basis of reasonable fees.

“We want to make education universal so there is no age limit for admission”, he said.

“The importance of the degree of Allama Iqbal Open University is recognized at the international level, and students who want to get higher education at low fees should enroll in Allama Iqbal Open University,” Musvi concluded.