AIOU holds National Seerat Conference

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is working to spread the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) and, in that context, the university is hosting a National Seerat conference in the third week of this month.

According to the AIOU, Prof this conference is being organized jointly by the Seerat Chair of the University, the Department of Seerat Studies, AIOU and the Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority, as per the special directives of the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi.

A large number of Seerat writers, researchers, teachers and students from all over the country will participate in the conference.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, while thanking the Federal Minister of Education, Madad Ali Sindhi, for entrusting him with the responsibility of organizing the Seerat Conference, said that the AIOU has always taken the initiative in this national and religious cause, and we have started the preparations for organizing the Seerat Conference with devotion.