AIOU and NGO join hands to promote education for needy students from underprivileged class

MIRPUR, Dec 6 (APP):The Mirpur-AJK regional campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and local NGO Sarfraz Welfare Centre Mirpur here Saturday signed an MoU formally reaching a partnership to support the educational needs of deserving and underprivileged students in the region, it was officially said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held at the AIOU Regional Campus Mirpur, where Mr. Muhammad Sarfraz, Chairman of Sarfraz Welfare Centre, and Mr. Faisal Shahzad, Regional Director, AIOU Mirpur, signed the agreement in the presence of their respective teams. The AIOU Regional Director later told the APP AJK Correspondent here Saturday evening.

“The partnership aims to provide enhanced educational opportunities, financial assistance, and learning support for students who require help in continuing their studies. “Both institutions expressed their shared commitment to uplifting communities through quality education,” Shehzad said.

During the ceremony, the teams also discussed the operational framework and detailed mechanism for the upcoming Karwan-e-Iqbal Walk, an initiative designed to promote awareness about education and motivate youth toward academic excellence, the AIOU Regional Director said.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from both sides appreciated this collaborative step and emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure education reaches every deserving learner.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening community-based educational support in the region, according to the regional director.