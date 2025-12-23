Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates Grand Jamia Mosque at UET Narowal Campus

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal, formally inaugurated the magnificent Grand Jamia Mosque constructed at the Narowal Campus of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore.

According to a press release issued by the UET, the inauguration ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Campus Coordinator, faculty members, administrative officers, and a large number of students.

The Grand Jamia Mosque has been completed at a total cost of Rs 170 million. It has the capacity to accommodate 1,000 male students and 250 female students simultaneously, with separate and dignified galleries for female worshippers.

The mosque is an architectural masterpiece that beautifully blends Islamic calligraphy, spiritual aesthetics, and modern design, and is envisioned to serve not only as a place of worship but also as a center for intellectual and moral development.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Federal Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the establishment of mosques in educational institutions plays a vital role in the moral, spiritual, and intellectual grooming of the younger generation. He stated that harmonizing modern education with Islamic values is the need of the hour to nurture a responsible, ethical, and well-balanced nation.

Professor Ahsan Iqbal lauded the academic and infrastructural progress of UET Narowal Campus and appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir and his team. He remarked that the Grand Jamia Mosque would become a source of unity, discipline, and spiritual tranquility for students and faculty alike.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Munir thanked the federal minister and stated that UET’s vision encompasses character building and moral training alongside quality education, and the Grand Jamia Mosque stands as a practical manifestation of this vision.

The ceremony was also attended by Campus Coordinator Prof Dr Muhammad Shehbaz, Vice Chancellor University of Narowal Dr Khalid Younas, Registrar Muhammad Asif, Director P&D Professor Dr Rashid Hamid, faculty members, administrative officers, and a large number of students.

The event concluded with a collective prayer, and participants highly appreciated the mosque’s architectural beauty and spiritually uplifting environment.