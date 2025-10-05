Ahsan Iqbal calls for policy stability, educational reforms to ensure national development

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 05 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal has said that sustainable national development was only possible through continuity in policies, reforms, and a firm commitment to education and peace.

He said that if Pakistan ensures consistency in its national policies and gives top priority

to education for at least ten years, the country could join the ranks of world’s developed nations.

He expressed these views while addressing the Global Education Conference and International School Awards held at a local hotel on Sunday.

The event brought together prominent educationists, heads of institutions, and representatives of various educational organizations from across the country.

The planning minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, efforts were being made to lead the nation toward a brighter and more prosperous future under the “Uraan-e-Pakistan” vision.

Highlighting the significance of World Teachers’ Day, the minister said that teachers play a vital role in shaping societies and building nations. He said it was the collective responsibility of all segments of society to uphold the dignity and respect of teachers, as they were the architects of the nation’s future. “Parents bring a child into the world, but a teacher teaches how to live in it,” he remarked, adding that whatever success he achieved in life was due to the guidance and mentorship of his teachers.

The minister said that education was the most valuable investment for any country and the key to eliminating poverty, creating employment opportunities, and ensuring social stability.

He warned that lack of policy continuity repeatedly pushes nations back to square one, adding that Pakistan had faced three major economic setbacks in its history and could not afford another.

He stressed the need for learning from countries that achieved progress through consistency, long-term planning, and evidence-based policymaking.

He added that a modern and research-oriented educational system enhances both individual and collective capacities, while teachers were the cornerstone of intellectual and moral development. “The quality of a nation’s human resource depends on the quality of its education system, which in turn reflects the dedication of its teachers,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal called for national and international collaboration to protect the rights and responsibilities of teachers and to make this noble profession more effective globally. He appreciated initiatives such as teacher exchange programs, international student collaborations, and joint research projects, saying these efforts help strengthen academic standards and promote harmony among nations.

Sharing his personal experience, the minister said he entered politics with a vision based on peace, education, and development. “By defeating powerful feudal lords in Narowal, I proved that the people support the vision of progress and learning,” he stated.

Referring to educational development in Narowal, he said that previously, the district lacked even a single university campus, which deprived many talented students of higher education opportunities.

“Today, thanks to the establishment of multiple campuses of leading universities, thousands of students are fulfilling their educational aspirations,” he added.

Later, the minister congratulated the organizers of the Global Education Conference and distributed awards among heads of outstanding educational institutions.

Vice Chancellor of the University of South Asia Imran Masood presented a commemorative shield to the federal minister.