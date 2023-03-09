Agriculture University’s issues to be resolved: Abdul Haleem Qasuria

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 09 (APP): Caretaker provincial Minister for Agriculture Abdul Haleem Qasuria on Thursday vowed to play his role in resolving issues confronting the Agriculture University.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan had great agricultural potential and the initiatives like establishing an Agriculture University would lead to agriculture development in the area.

The provincial minister said that all quarters concerned including the Secretary, Governor, Chief Minister and people of the area would be approached to sort out issues thwarting the establishment of the university, mainly transfer of assets.

He expressed these views while visiting agriculture university which is presently being run at a rented building. Abdul Haleem Qasuria also assured that he would try hard to get the university shifted to a government-owned building until its own building was constructed.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masroor Elhi Babar briefed the Provincial Minister about various matters pertaining to the university and informed that both the campuses of the university were continuing their academic activities in the rented building.

The VC also apprised the provincial minister about the steps taken so far in the light of the decisions of the 52nd Cabinet meeting regarding the transfer of assets between Gomal University and the Agricultural University. He said only Rs 4 million had been received out of the total Rs 1539 million sanctioned for the construction of the university which would be stretching over 1000 kanals.

The VC also informed that the university had set up this food processing plant for the convenience of the people of the area. By which the people of the area could preserve fruits and vegetables at a very low cost.

Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Presented raisins, dry apples, bananas, tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables prepared through a food processing plant of the University.

The provincial minister also inspected the University’s laboratories and appreciated its performance.

He also appreciated the services of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masroor Elhi Babar for the uplift of the University in a short time despite limited resources.

