Agriculture University DI Khan concludes training Course on ‘Artificial Insemination in Livestock’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , Oct 15 (APP):The Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan successfully concluded a one-month specialized training course on Artificial Insemination in Livestock, designed to equip students with modern knowledge and practical expertise in animal breeding and veterinary sciences.

According to official sources, the course was attended by students from the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM), Diploma in Animal and Veterinary Sciences (DAVS), and Livestock and Environmental Development (LED) programs.

Participants received extensive practical training through workshops, laboratory sessions, and field demonstrations focused on modern scientific methods of livestock reproduction and management.

“The main objective of this program was to enhance the practical understanding and professional capacity of our students in the livestock and veterinary sectors,” said PRO Shiraz Ahmad Mughal. “Such initiatives strengthen the bridge between academic learning and real-world application, ultimately benefiting the agricultural and livestock industries.”

The training was conducted under the supervision of senior faculty members, including Dr. Fatahullah, Dr. Babar Maqbool, Dr Umar Farooq, and Dr Ghulam Jelani, who guided the participants through advanced breeding techniques and hands-on exercises.

During the closing ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shakeeb Ullah distributed certificates among the participants and congratulated both students and instructors on the successful completion of the program.

He appreciated the efforts of the faculty and stressed the importance of such training initiatives in promoting research, innovation, and skill development in agricultural education.