Agriculture malls to help develop farm sector: ACS south Punjab

MULTAN, May 09 (APP):Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani said on Friday establishment of model agriculture malls was a revolutionary step toward development of the farm sector.

The malls, being established in Multan and Bahawalpur with investment of hundreds of millions of rupees, are now in their final stages of completion. In the second phase, similar agriculture malls would be set up in other districts of south Punjab.

He made these remarks during a visit to the under-construction model agriculture mall in Bahawalpur. He was accompanied by Special Secretary Agriculture Sarfraz Khan Magasi and Special Secretary C&W Aftab Pirzada.

Rabbani said the agriculture malls would offer farmers all essential agricultural facilities under one roof. He added that high-quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides would be made available at subsidised rates, while equipment such as harvesters, seeders, and other modern machinery would be offered on rent, benefiting especially the small farmers.

He said that advisory desks, staffed by agricultural experts, would be established to provide guidance to farmers. Additionally, through the Kisan Card scheme, farmers would be able to access loans ranging from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 150,000 per acre.

During the visit, Special Secretary Agriculture Sarfraz Magasi briefed the ACS that the model agriculture mall in Bahawalpur was being constructed on eight acres of land with a total investment of Rs. 284 million. The project is nearing completion.