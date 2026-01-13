Agriculture Lab on Wheels’ to deliver farm services at farmers’ doorsteps

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 13 (APP):On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has decided to launch a unique initiative titled “Agriculture Lab on Wheels” to provide essential agricultural services directly at the doorsteps of farmers across the province.

Under the programme, mobile agriculture laboratories will be established in 15 districts of Punjab, enabling farmers to obtain on-the-spot soil and water analysis reports. These services will help farmers accurately assess soil fertility and water quality, facilitating better crop planning and enhanced agricultural productivity.

To ensure effective implementation, a central control room will monitor the operations of the mobile laboratories, ensuring efficiency, coordination and transparency. Additionally, the government has decided to establish 100 container-based farmer facilitation centres across all districts of Punjab to further strengthen agricultural extension services.

These container farmer centres will be equipped with data call centres, agriculture officers, digital tools and other essential facilities, aimed at providing timely guidance, technical support and advisory services to farmers.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the initiative would ensure the provision of immediate, accurate and reliable agricultural information at farmers’ doorsteps, enabling them to make informed decisions. She expressed confidence that such farmer-friendly measures would contribute to achieving a record wheat yield during the current season.

The chief minister added that several projects aimed at farmers’ welfare, including the Kissan Card scheme and tractor-related initiatives, are already under implementation, reflecting the Punjab government’s strong commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector and improving farmers’ livelihoods.