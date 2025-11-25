Agriculture dept issues guidelines to protect mango orchards from winter damage

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Nov 25 (APP):The Punjab Agriculture Department has issued a set of advisory guidelines to help mango growers protect their orchards from winter-related damage. A department spokesperson emphasized the importance of maintaining soil moisture during cold spells by sprinkling water in orchards, although irrigation is not necessary if the soil already has adequate moisture.

Growers have been advised to cover young mango plants with sheesham branches or plastic sheets to protect them from cold exposure. Additionally, creating smoke under the tree canopy is recommended to reduce the effects of frost. The department also suggests spreading 80–100 kilograms of organic material, such as decomposed farmyard manure, around each tree to help maintain warmth and moisture.

To prevent early winter flowering, the department encourages growers to halt irrigation. If phosphorus and potash fertilizers were not applied right after harvest, they should be mixed with decomposed manure and applied in December.

To further shield orchards from cold winds, protective shields around the orchard are recommended. For frost protection, growers should apply Bordeaux mixture paste or another appropriate fungicidal paste, as suggested by local agriculture officials, to tree trunks.

For pest control, particularly against the mango mealybug, farmers should apply insecticide sprays to the thick branches where the pests tend to hide. Additionally, slippery bands or plastic sheets should be wrapped around tree trunks to prevent mango weevils (guddiheri) from climbing the plants.

The department urges growers to implement these protective measures promptly to minimize potential winter losses.