Agriculture department issues recommendations for better wheat care

SIALKOT, Mar 21 (APP):The Agriculture Department,Sialkot on Friday issued recommendations for better care of wheat.

According to a spokesperson,Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Department Sialkot,Dr. Rana Qurban Ali Khan said that wheat farmers should complete the last irrigation by March 25,keeping in mind the condition of the crop,weather and water requirements. However,if the crop is green, late-planted wheat can be watered.

He further said that in case of attack of slow-growing wheat crop,never use agricultural pesticides and only spray with cold water.

He said that regularly inspect the crop to remove plants affected by “Kangyari” and remove the plants affected by this disease and bury them in the ground.Increase the watering interval in fields affected by” Kangyari”.

Farmers should complete the necessary arrangements in advance to ensure the tolerance and management of the wheat crop,he added.