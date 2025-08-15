Friday, August 15, 2025
HomeDomesticAgri varsity extends undergraduate admission date
Domestic

Agri varsity extends undergraduate admission date

8
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Aug 15 (APP):University of Agriculture Peshawar has extended last date for submitting online admission forms for undergraduate degree/diploma programs offered at its main campus and Amir Muhammad Khan Campus Mardan till August 29.
Admission forms and bank receipts can be downloaded from the university’s official website: www.aup.edu.pk.
Applicants must submit the hard copy of their fully completed application form along with original bank receipt to Directorate of Teaching University of Agriculture Peshawar on or before August 29.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan