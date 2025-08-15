Agri varsity extends undergraduate admission date

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Aug 15 (APP):University of Agriculture Peshawar has extended last date for submitting online admission forms for undergraduate degree/diploma programs offered at its main campus and Amir Muhammad Khan Campus Mardan till August 29.

Admission forms and bank receipts can be downloaded from the university’s official website: www.aup.edu.pk.

Applicants must submit the hard copy of their fully completed application form along with original bank receipt to Directorate of Teaching University of Agriculture Peshawar on or before August 29.