Agri Mall to be modern facility for farmers: commissioner

Sargodha, Jul 08 (APP):Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday said that the Agri Mall is expected to be a modern facility for farmers, playing a positive role in the agricultural economy.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review progress of the Agri Mall project, a flagship initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting was attended by officers from relevant departments and representatives of construction organizations.

The commissioner said that the Agri Mall building has been completed, with internal and external cleaning underway, adding that the surrounding road has been carpeted and grill installation is progressing

rapidly.