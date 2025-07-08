Tuesday, July 8, 2025
HomeDomesticAgri Mall to be modern facility for farmers: commissioner
Domestic

Agri Mall to be modern facility for farmers: commissioner

11
- Advertisement -
Sargodha, Jul 08 (APP):Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday said that the Agri Mall is expected to be a modern facility for farmers, playing a positive role in the agricultural economy.
He said this while presiding over a meeting  to review progress of the Agri Mall project, a flagship initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The meeting was attended by officers from relevant departments and representatives of construction organizations.
The commissioner said that the Agri Mall building has been completed, with internal and external cleaning underway, adding that the surrounding road has been carpeted and grill installation is progressing
rapidly.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan