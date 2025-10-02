Agreements between KU, AIOU signed for promoting education, digital learning

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Oct 02 (APP):An important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday between Kohat University (KU) and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad, regarding the promotion of education, implementation of modern teaching models, provision of digital learning opportunities, and provision of micro-credentials.

The agreement was signed by Kohat University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas, and AIOU’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood.

Deans, the principal officers and faculty members of both universities also participated in the occasion.

Under these agreements, both institutions will provide joint research projects, teaching and academic exchanges and technical assistance to enable access to quality education through online and hybrid learning models.

Along with this, micro-credentials will be provided to the students in accordance with modern global educational requirements, which will provide new opportunities for skill development and employment for the youth.

On this occasion, Professor Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas said: “Kohat University is committed to promoting modern educational trends and digital learning. This agreement is a milestone in the higher education sector in Pakistan, which will play an important role in equipping students with world-class education and practical skills.”

Expressing views,” AIOU, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Nasir Mahmood said, adding that the promotion of digital

learning and micro-credentials in education was the need of the hour.

This agreement will not only provide new educational opportunities to the students in accordance with global standards but will also prove to be the beginning of a new era of learning in Pakistan.

The joint effort of the two universities is a milestone in national development and promotion of education.