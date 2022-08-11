Agha Siraj visits family of Shaheed Pilot Major Saeed to offer condolence

LARKANA, Aug 11 (APP):Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani on Thursday visited Sajawal Tanio village of Larkana district to offer condolence to members of the family of Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio, who embraced martyrdom in the Lasbela helicopter crash.

He stayed there for some time and condoled with Nawab Ali Tunio (Father), Sq. Leader in PAF Amir Ali Tunio, Professor Ali Dino Tunio and other members of his family.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family.

Talking with media on this occasion, Acting Governor Sindh said Shaheed Major was a great son of Sindh who sacrificed his life for the nation.

He further said that our security forces had rendered matchless sacrifices for the defense of the country.

Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani visited the grave of martyred Major Saeed Ahmed Tanio and laid a wreath and offered ‘Fateha’.