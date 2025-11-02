Agenda of first sitting of PA 34th session released

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP): The agenda for the first sitting of the 34th session of the Punjab Assembly has been released.

According to Punjab Assembly Secretariat sources, the session will begin at 2 pm on Monday (tomorrow), which will be chaired by Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, while the School and Higher Education Department will answer the questions asked.

During the session, members of the assembly will present notices calling for attention, 5 pending bills will be discussed and 2 ordinances will be presented.

Similarly, the Narcotics Amendment Bill 2025 and the Punjab Finance Amendment Bill 2025, the Punjab Enforcement and Regulations Amendment Bill will be presented for approval. In addition, along with the approval of the Punjab Control of Narcotics Substances Amendment Bill 2025, important matters of the members of the assembly will also be part of the agenda in the session.