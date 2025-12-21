Afghan refugee camp in DIKhan demolished after voluntary repatriation

- Advertisement -

Dera Ismail Khan, Dec 21 (APP): The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan demolished the former Ratta Kalachi Afghan refugees’ camp following the voluntary repatriation of Afghan nationals, officials said.

According to the administration, the camp had already been vacated after refugees returned to their homeland, prompting a decision to remove the site.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, the demolition operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Revenue Iftikhar and TMA Encroachment Incharge Fahad Khan Sadozai, along with their teams.

All buildings and structures within the camp were razed using heavy machinery, officials confirmed.

The administration further stated that local tribes residing around the camp area have been granted a one-month deadline to vacate government land. In this regard, a formal agreement has been reached between the district administration and tribal representatives, under which the land will be cleared by January 15, 2026.

Officials warned that after the stipulated deadline, strict legal action would be taken against any form of encroachment on state land in accordance with the law.