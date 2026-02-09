Afghan national held, 2 suspects in handcuffs as ICT Police recover drugs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics during separate operations against drug peddlers and illegally residing individuals in the Bani Gala area.

An official told APP on Monday that the operations were carried out on the special directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and in line with instructions of senior officers.

The official said that under the leadership of SHO Bani Gala Inspector Asif Khan, police teams conducted two successful actions, putting the accused in handcuffs and recovering a sizeable quantity of drugs.

In the first operation conducted on February 8, 2026, the SHO along with his team—including Sub-Inspector Ashfaq Ali Khan, Head Constable Muhammad Akram, Constable Muhammad Jibran and Constable Gul Nawaz—raided the Bahria Enclave area and apprehended an illegally residing Afghan national, Masood Umari son of Muhammad Hassan. The accused was found in possession of 560 grams of charas.

He said that a case under FIR No. 86/26 was registered against the accused under sections CNSA-9(1)3(b)/14 and the Foreigners Act 1946, and he was shifted to the lock-up, while further investigation is underway.

In another operation, the official said that Inspector Asif Khan, along with Sub-Inspector Atiq-ur-Rehman and Head Constable Muhammad Akram, arrested Ishaq Ahmed son of Chaudhry Ishtiaq Ahmed from the Korang Road Bani Gala area. Police recovered 135 grams of ice (crystal meth) from his possession.

A separate case under FIR No. 83/26 was registered against the accused under section CNSA-9(2)4, and further legal proceedings are in progress.

The local residents and members of civil society appreciated the newly posted SHO Bani Gala for taking decisive action against criminal elements.

Inspector Asif Khan said that zero tolerance will be observed against drug peddling, illegal activities and crime, adding that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority. He urged citizens to immediately report any suspicious or illegal activity through Pucar-15 or at the nearest police station.

Islamabad Police remain fully committed to maintaining peace and ensuring a drug-free and secure environment in the federal capital.