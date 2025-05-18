41 C
Afghan couple killed for honor

PESHAWAR, May 18 (APP):A couple who had married for love was shot dead in Ghaffarabad area here, police informed on Sunday.
According to police, the suspect, identified as Sardar, opened fire on the husband and wife, killing them on the spot.
Initial investigations revealed that motive behind the double murder was “honor killing,” as the couple had tied the knot a year ago against their families’ will.
The victims have been identified as Adnan and his wife, both of whom were reportedly from Afghanistan.
Following the crime, the accused managed to flee the scene. Police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation to apprehend the suspect.
