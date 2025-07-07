Affordable housing: A hope for poor, Govt. employees starts materializing in KP

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 07 (APP):For Arif Khan, a humble schoolteacher from Nowshera district, owning a home has always been a distant dream one he feared might never materialize.

After years of renting and scraping by on a modest income, today he smiles with a renewed sense of hope.

That hope comes in the form of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s new initiative of interest-free housing loan scheme aimed at turning the long-held dreams of low-income families and government employees into tangible realities.

“It’s a vital relief for thousands of homeless families in KP,” says Arif, his voice filled with emotion.”

“For years, I have been living in a rented house in Nowshera and Peshawar and couldn’t afford to start building my own due to lack of financial resources. Now, with this much needed financial support, I can finally dream of an own house.”

On Monday, the Chief Minister KP has officially launched the “Ehsaas Apna Ghar” scheme, a landmark initiative providing interest-free loans for the construction, expansion, or renovation of houses.

The program specifically targets low-income residents, teachers, laborers, and daily-wage earners, many of whom have long been sidelined in the pursuit of homeownership.

The housing situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been deteriorating steadily over the years, exacerbated by rapid urbanization, rising costs of construction, and population growth.

Experts estimate that the province needs around 600,000 new homes annually, while Pakistan as a whole faces a staggering housing shortfall of over 10 million units.

“This is a step in the right direction,” says Dr. Muhammad Naeem, former Chairman of the Economics Department. “At least 1.1 million housing units will be needed annually for the next 14 years to overcome the backlog and address future demand.”

Alaike, Peshawar also paints a stark picture. With a current population of over 1.97 million, it is projected to swell to 2.8 million by 2030.

As demand for housing increases, more agricultural land is being converted for residential use — a trend that not only threatens food security but also points to the urgent need for sustainable housing solutions.

Under the “Ehsaas Apna Ghar” scheme, the KP government has allocated Rs. 4.0 billion for disbursement through interest-free loans.

Applicants, selected via a computerized balloting system to ensure fairness and transparency, can receive up to Rs. 1.5 million, to be repaid over a period of seven years in easy installments.

The eligibility criteria focus on citizens aged 18 to 65 with a monthly income of less than Rs. 150,000.

In its first phase, the program received 123,000 applications, of which 18,555 were deemed eligible. Loan distribution is being done across all districts of the province, based on population ratios.

The initiative is jointly managed by the KP Housing Department and the Bank of Khyber, with a revolving fund mechanism to keep the program sustainable and ongoing for future applicants.

At the launch ceremony, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur personally handed out cheques to the first batch of beneficiaries.

“This scheme is not just about giving money,” he remarked. “It’s about giving dignity, security, and a future to those who have long been denied the basic right of shelter.”

For families like Arif Khan’s, the scheme represents more than just bricks and mortar but it’s a life-altering opportunity.

Arif, who has spent over a decade shaping young minds in a modest school, says the sense of security that comes with homeownership is unparalleled.

“I have always believed in serving my students, even when my own family lived under difficult conditions. Now, with a home of our own, life feels more secure,” he says with quiet pride.

The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive, with citizens welcoming the scheme as a long-overdue intervention.

Social media platforms have been flooded with expressions of gratitude, while community leaders have called for its expansion in future phases.

As KP takes this bold step toward addressing its housing crisis, many hope that other provinces will follow suit.

The “Ehsaas Apna Ghar” initiative may not solve the housing crisis overnight, but it has certainly reignited hope among the most vulnerable and, for many, hope is where the foundation of every home truly begins.