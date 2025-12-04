AFD mission reviews progress of French Project Phase-II

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 04 (APP): A two-member mission of the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) held a detailed meeting with Managing Director of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad Sohail Qadir Cheema and reviewed the progress of French Project Phase-II for strengthening water supply infrastructure of the city.

Project Director and Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza were also present in the meeting.

The AFD mission, comprised Task Team Leader Phillips and Urban Development Expert Ehsan Paracha, visited Faisalabad to assess the on-ground progress of the project.

The AFD delegation also inspected the French Water Treatment Plant project site and reviewed the pace and quality of construction work carried out so far.

During briefing, the WASA Managing Director informed the mission that construction activities under French Project Phase-II are progressing strictly in accordance with the approved timeline while challenges faced during implementation are being addressed promptly on a priority basis.

He said that both the project consultant and contractor are fully on board and that no compromise would be made on construction standards and quality.

Emphasizing significance of the project, Sohail Qadir Cheema said that the 30-million-gallon-per-day water supply project is of vital importance for the residents of Faisalabad. Upon completion, it would provide safe drinking water to more than 600,000 people, he added.

The AFD mission also held separate meetings with the project consultants and contractors and reviewed their performance and set future targets to ensure timely and efficient completion of the project.