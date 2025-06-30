AFD delegation meets MD WASA

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jun 30 (APP):A three-member delegation of Agence Francaise De Developpment (AFD) called on Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sohail Qadir Cheema here on Monday.

The delegation comprised newly appointed Country Head Mr. Marc Antoine, former Country Head Mr. Vincent Thevnot and Urban Development Expert Ahsan Paracha.

Project Director Saqib Raza gave a detailed briefing to the AFD mission about the progress made so far in the Surface Water Treatment Plant Phase-II project.

The AFD mission assured MD WASA Sohail Qadir that the work on the French project Phase-II is ongoing as per its time frame and it will be completed on time.

Later, MD WASA with the delegations also visited the project site.