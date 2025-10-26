Adventure Tourism: KP’s hidden gem awaits global spotlight for economic boost

- Advertisement -

CHITRAL, Oct 26 (APP):As the autumn chill descends upon the valleys of Chitral, a group of students from Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan arrived in a pickup vehicle, eager to explore the majestic Tirich Mir, which is a crown jewel of the Hindukush range and Pakistan’s highest peak outside Gilgit-Baltistan.

The cold mountain breeze swept down from the snow-covered slopes of Tirich Mir, carrying with it the crisp scent of deodar forests amid chirping of birds draws tourists attention.

Under the leadership of Professor Dr. Naveed Farooq, the students set up their tents at the foot of the mountain, their excitement mirroring the unspoiled energy of nature around them.

“For many, Tirich Mir is not just a mountain rather a journey into the soul of adventure and nature,” said Dr. Naveed, as he admired the towering peak glowing in the early morning sun.

“I have traveled to many countries and visited several mountain resorts, but the breathtaking beauty of Tirich Mir is beyond imagination. The trek to its base camp, through dense forests and gushing waterfalls, feels like stepping into another world.”

Standing tall at 7,708 meters, Tirich Mir has long captivated explorers and climbers. It was first conquered on July 21, 1950, by a Norwegian expedition that is a feat immortalized in the documentary Tirich Mir Til Topps (To the Top of Tirich Mir). Yet, despite its grandeur, this magnificent mountain remains relatively unknown on the global tourism map.

Chitral’s treasures extend far beyond its peaks. The region is home to the Kalasha people, one of the world’s most unique and ancient cultures.

Their vibrant festivals, colourful attire, and millennia-old traditions draw visitors from around the world including the British royal couple, Prince William and Princess Kate, during their 2019 visit.

“Mountains like Tirich Mir, Falak Sair in Swat, and Malika Parbat in Kaghan are unmatched in beauty,” said Abu Zafar, President of the Alpine Adventure Sports Club of Pakistan. “If KP Govt promote these destinations digitally and improve infrastructure, they could easily become world-class adventure tourism hubs.”

Zafar, who is organizing an adventure tour to Chitral next month, believed that Tirich Mir offers immense potential for mountain sports and eco-tourism to attract foreign tourists and trekkers. “Adventure seekers crave authenticity and Chitral provides that in abundance,” he added.

Muhammad Ali Syed, General Manager of the KP Tourism Authority told APP that northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is fast emerging as Pakistan’s “winter tourism capital.”

“The province offers seven distinct experiences river rafting, trout fishing, snowfall, paragliding, mountaineering, biking, and skiing,” he said.

Sites like Kalam, Malam Jabba, and Tirich Mir are ideal for skiing due to consistent winter snowfall, while the rivers of Swat and Kaghan provide thrilling rafting opportunities.

To accommodate the influx of visitors, the KP government has established camping pods in scenic areas such as Sharan (Saiful Malook), Gabeen Jaba (Swat), Bamburet (Chitral), and Sheikh Badin (D.I. Khan).

Each pod, costing just Rs 3,500–5,000 per night, offers an affordable and comfortable stay that is a stark contrast to private hotels charging up to four times more.

Tourism experts see adventure tourism as a potential game-changer for Pakistan’s economy.

“Pakistan’s tourism contributed around $15 billion to GDP in 2019, but it fell to $11.6 billion in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Professor Dr. Naeem Khattak, a former Chairman at Economics Department at University of Peshawar.

“Compare that with China’s $814 billion or Malaysia’s 13 billion ringgit, and you realize how untapped our potential truly is.”

Dr. Khattak emphasized that with better digital marketing and stronger international linkages, tourism in KP could transform livelihoods.

He also highlighted how CPEC infrastructure projects are improving accessibility to remote destinations, paving the way for sustainable investment in the sector.

Among the most ambitious of these projects is the $200 million cable car planned between Madaklasht (Chitral) and Kumrat (Upper Dir), funded by the World Bank. Stretching over 16 kilometers, it will be one of the world’s longest cable car routes, offering breathtaking panoramic views from an altitude of 5,280 meters.

“This project alone is expected to attract around 1.2 million adventure tourists annually,” said Omair Khattak, General Manager of Investment at the KP Tourism Authority. “It will transform the entire Malakand Division into a hub for tourism, business, and cultural exchange.”

In addition, Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) are being developed in Mankyal (Swat) and Ganol (Mansehra), featuring roads, resorts, and modern facilities designed to promote sustainable and eco-friendly tourism.

Abu Zafar said that poor roads infostructure and security challenges were main problems in KP if addressed can bring an economic turnaround through adventure tourism.

As the sun dips behind the snow-clad Tirich Mir, golden rays bathe the valley below that is a timeless reminder of the mountains beauty that still waits to be discovered.

From the whispering pines of Chitral to the roaring rivers of Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s landscape holds the promise of becoming one of the world’s premier adventure destinations. All it needs is the right promotion, infrastructure, and a global spotlight.

For now, the mountains stand silently, calling out to explorers, investors, and dreamers alike.