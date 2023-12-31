Admin sets up 13 centers in Murree to facilitate tourists

RAWALPINDI, Dec 31 (APP): Murree district administration on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has set up 13 centers at 13 different places in Murree at Satara Meel, Lower Topa, Jika Gali, GPO, Kashmir Point, Kuldana, Kali Matti, Masiyari, Sindhan, Sunny Bank, Bhorban, Thanda Jungle and Saharbagla to facilitate the tourists.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division had directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the tourists during snowfall season.

Under the Murree Contingency Plan, an additional 140 traffic police personnel had been deployed in Murree, he added.

The Commissioner had instructed that there should be no delay in preparations at the local level for the implementation of the plan.

The biggest problem of Murree is traffic jams, he said adding, that the role of police and traffic wardens is the most important.

The concerned forum would be approached to ensure the early appointment of a separate DPO for Murree district, he added.

A large number of tourists are expected to arrive in Murree on the occasion of New Year’s Night.

The administration was directed to complete all the arrangements and the officials of the departments concerned should not be allowed to remain absent from their duties.

13 SMDs had been made functional within Murree city and public service messages were being displayed on the SMDs to inform the tourists, he added.

A 24/7 helpline had also been arranged by the Tourism Department for the guidance of the tourists and to update them about weather and traffic conditions.

The vehicles entering the city were being monitored through digital counting at the 17 Mile Toll Plaza.

26 CCTV cameras had also been installed on all the main roads to monitor the traffic situation, he informed.

According to Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, all the departments were put on high alert in view of the forecast of snowfall in the coming days.

A consultant had also been hired for the parking plaza in Murree who would be visiting the site soon, he added.

Traffic Police Murree had acquired the frequency of FM 88.6, the DC Murree said adding, a special website would also be activated soon for the convenience and awareness of the tourists.

The DC further said that the website would help update the tourists and they would be able to get the latest information about the weather, traffic conditions at various intersections, hotels and other necessary updates before coming to Murree.

Information, warning boards and up-to-date status were being displayed at various places for the convenience of tourists within the city, he added.