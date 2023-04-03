Admin foils three bids to smuggle 2,510 wheat, fine flour bags

RAWALPINDI, Apr 03 (APP): The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Monday foiled three bids to smuggle 2,510 wheat, fine flour and granulated wheat bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three drivers namely Ishrat, Safiullah and Adeel and recovered 2,510 wheat, fine flour and granulated wheat bags from their possession.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat and fine flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.