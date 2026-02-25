ADCG visits Pakistan Town Ramazan bazaar, reviews arrangements for shoppers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf on Wednesday visited the Ramazan Facilitation Bazaar set up in Pakistan Town to review arrangements for shoppers.

During the visit, he inspected the availability of food items, stock levels, and compliance with the official price list. He also examined cleanliness and security measures to ensure a smooth shopping environment for citizens.

Officials stated that vendors at the Ramazan bazaars are strictly bound to sell items according to the government rate list. The inspection focused on confirming that prices displayed at stalls matched the officially notified rates and that no unapproved charges were being taken from buyers. The administration said regular checks are being carried out to maintain uniform pricing across all facilitation bazaars in Islamabad.

On the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General said the main objective of these bazaars is to ensure that government relief reaches citizens directly. He added that monitoring teams are active to oversee operations and address issues without delay. According to him, there will be no compromise on the quality of food items being sold, and action will be taken immediately if any violation is found.

Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf further said that the official daily rate list is being shared on social media platforms so that citizens remain informed before visiting the bazaars. He advised shoppers to check the daily price list and then make purchases accordingly. This step, he said, helps buyers identify overcharging and supports transparency in the system.

The administration has adopted a zero-tolerance approach toward substandard food items. Officials confirmed that items found below the required standard will be removed, and responsible vendors will face action under existing rules. The aim, they said, is to ensure that people receive safe and acceptable food during the fasting month.

On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, price control magistrates are present at every Ramazan bazaar throughout the day. Their role is to monitor prices, check complaints, and take action on the spot when needed. The administration said this arrangement ensures continuous oversight rather than periodic checks.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner General said that citizen complaints are being addressed immediately. Shoppers were encouraged to report issues related to prices, quality, or management to on-site officials so that timely action can be taken. He added that public cooperation plays an important role in making the Ramazan bazaar system effective.

Officials said inspections and monitoring will continue on a regular basis throughout Ramazan to ensure that relief measures remain in place and that citizens benefit from controlled prices, proper quality checks, and transparent daily information.