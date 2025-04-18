ADC urges all stakeholders to work in coordination to make polio drives successful

- Advertisement -

MIRPURKHAS, Apr 18 (APP):Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) II, Faisal Ali Soomro has urged all the stakeholders including health department to work in coordination with each other to make anti-polio campaigns successful in the district .

According to a handout, he stated this while presiding over the meeting of the union council chairmen of the entire district to make the anti-polio campaigns successful here in the commissioner’s committee hall.

The ADC said by administrating two drops of anti-polio vaccine, the children could be protected from permanent disability, urging the parents to cooperate with police workers to immunize polio drops to their children up to five years of age.

All the UC chairmen assured possible cooperation to make the polio campaign successful.

WHO, Area Coordinator, Dr. Tahawur Abbas, Focal Person, District Control Room Polio Program, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Director Local Government, Abdul Wahab Abbasi, UC chairmen of the entire district participated in the meeting.