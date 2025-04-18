33.8 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticADC urges all stakeholders to work in coordination to make polio drives...
Domestic

ADC urges all stakeholders to work in coordination to make polio drives successful

4
- Advertisement -
MIRPURKHAS, Apr 18 (APP):Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) II, Faisal Ali Soomro has urged all the stakeholders including  health department to work in coordination with each other to make anti-polio campaigns successful in the district .
According to a handout,  he stated this while presiding over the meeting of the union council chairmen of the entire district to make the anti-polio campaigns successful here in the commissioner’s committee hall.
 The ADC said by administrating  two drops of anti-polio vaccine, the children could be protected from permanent disability, urging the parents to cooperate with police workers to immunize polio  drops to their children up to five years of age.
  All the UC chairmen assured possible cooperation to make the polio campaign successful.
WHO, Area Coordinator, Dr. Tahawur  Abbas, Focal Person,  District Control Room Polio Program, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Director  Local Government, Abdul Wahab Abbasi, UC chairmen of the entire district participated in the meeting.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan