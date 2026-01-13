Tuesday, January 13, 2026
ADC reviews facilities at Government TB Hospital

SARGODHA, Jan 13 (APP):Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Majid Bin Ahmed visited the
Government TB Hospital on Tuesday.
During the visit, he inquired after patients undergoing treatment and sought feedback
regarding medical care, availability of medicines and other facilities being provided at the hospital.
Patients expressed overall satisfaction with the facilities.
Majid Bin Ahmed directed the hospital administration to ensure timely and quality medical treatment
for patients and stressed that uninterrupted availability of medicines must be maintained.
