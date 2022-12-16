ADC-I Larkana reviews arrangements to observes 15th death anniversary of Shaheed BB

LARKANA, Dec 16 (APP):The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana, Rabiya Siyal presided over a meeting on Friday evening to review the arrangements to observes15h Death Anniversary of Former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto which is to be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27.

The ADC-I Larkana apprised the meeting that the police department has been directed to prepare a foolproof security plan during the upcoming 15th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to be observed at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

A control room will be established at his office to monitor all activities and ensure the law and order situation, she said.



She further said that close circuit cameras, walk-through gates and other security relating equipments will be installed at entry and exit points of the Mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto Family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.



Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana has directed officials of municipal administrations, works and services, Health Department, Public Health Engineering, SEPCO, Irrigation and other concerned departments to ensure their services and required facilities amongst potable water, the establishment of medical camps, installation lights, hand pumps, cleanliness facilities, generators and others.



She directed to works and services department to expedite its efforts to complete the ongoing development works of roads and other schemes before the 27th of December 2022, adding that basic health units and dispensaries will be set up at various roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, where free medicines and health services will be provided to visitors round the clock.



The meeting was attended by officials of Shahbaz Rangers, District Police, Assistant Commissioners of Larkana, Ratodero, Bakrani, Dokri and other concerned officials of various departments.