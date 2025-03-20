25.5 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Domestic

ADC General assumes charge of DG PHA Sialkot

SIALKOT, Mar 20 (APP):Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari has been given the charge of Director General (DG) Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) Sialkot.
After assuming his charge here on Thursday, Director General (DG) Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) Sialkot Ayub Bukhari visited Shahab-ud-Din Park, Gulshan Iqbal Park, Abdul Hakeem Park and KM Ashraf Park and said that the restoration and improvement of the city’s parks was his top priority.
DG Parks and Horticultural Authority said that a comprehensive plan was prepared to make public places clean and green. Work will be done according to the immediate action plan for cleaning, planting and restoration of facilities in parks.Walking tracks,swings and seating would also be installed whereas security and lighting systems would also be improved,he added.
He urged people and their children to ensure cleanliness in the parks.
