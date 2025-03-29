Action under way against public transport overcharging

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Mar 29 (APP):The district administration has launched a crackdown against overcharging in public transport during Eid days.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has formed special squads to take strict action against the transporters who were indulged in overcharging ahead Eidul-Fitr 2025.

He said that the crackdown would be intensified during Eid days and heavy fines would be imposed in addition to impounding the vehicles of those transporters who would be found involved in charging excessive fares.

He said that District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) squads would also conduct inspections of the vehicles at checkpoints. He said that 101 buses and wagons were inspected on Saturday and a total fine of Rs.22000/- was imposed on the drivers of 38 vehicles due to overcharging of fare.

Similarly, another fine of Rs. 22,000 was also imposed on the vehicles operating without route permits, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir has directed the RTA Secretary to ensure refund of overcharged fare to the passengers.

He also directed the special squads to remain active throughout Eid holidays to curb violations and safeguard the commuters.