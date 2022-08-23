Acting Governor Mir Jan, CM Bizenjo, Corps Commander visit PDMA

QUETTA, Aug 23 (APP): Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday.

Adviser to the CM for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Zia Langu and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili were also present on this occasion.

PDMA Chief Naseer Ahmad Nasir gave a detailed briefing to all the visiting dignitaries on the latest weather situation and ongoing relief activities in different areas.

On the occasion, Acting Governor Balochistan said according to the Meteorological Department, the series of stormy rains would continue, “so we should be ready at all times to deal with any emergency situation,” and the relevant institutions and departments should ensure the availability of all necessary relief equipment and machinery at various places.

He said the recent monsoon rains and floods caused massive loss of lives and property across the province, adding that in this hour of difficulty, the people and the government should play active role to help the victims.

“There is an urgent need to keep PDMA’s control room and call center alert and active at all times to reduce casualties and losses”, he said.

Mir Jan appreciated the tireless efforts of the Pakistan Army and the district administration in carrying out relief activities and restoring communication links.

He urged the people “to keep our wonderful values and traditions in your mind and help your brothers and sisters in this hour of adversity.”