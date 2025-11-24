Acting Chairman Senate addresses students, faculty at Jinnah University for Women

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 24 (APP):Acting Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan Nasir, graced a dignified ceremony as the chief guest at the Business Incubation Centre of Jinnah University for Women, where he addressed students, faculty members, and distinguished guests. The university administration warmly welcomed him on his arrival.

In his address, Syedal Khan Nasir said that educated daughters are the greatest strength of any nation. He emphasized that women play a fundamental role in the development of societies, and wherever women have embraced education, progress has naturally followed. He added that the education of a single daughter enlightens an entire generation.

Commending the university’s academic excellence and its significant role in character-building, the Acting Chairman Senate praised the institution for its impactful contributions. He also lauded the educational services of the university’s founder, Maulvi Riazuddin Ahmed Khan, paying rich tribute to his vision and dedication.

Syedal Khan Nasir highlighted that the Senate has taken several important initiatives over the past year for the promotion of women’s education and the protection of their rights. These include enhanced funding for women’s universities, special scholarships for girls from underprivileged areas, legislative measures to increase women’s representation in higher education institutions, and strengthened laws against harassment on campuses.

He further informed the audience that recommendations for the expansion of the “Digital Skills for Girls” program have also been approved, enabling young women to access greater opportunities in modern technology and the IT sector.

Addressing the students, he advised them that determination, hard work, and perseverance are the keys to success. He noted that history is filled with examples of remarkable women who brought transformative change through their courage and vision, and today’s Pakistani daughters possess the same potential to shape a bright future for themselves and the nation.

The Acting Chairman Senate also paid glowing tribute to the teachers, stating that a teacher is like a candle that burns to give light to others. He said that the role of educators resembles the legacy of prophets—building nations through knowledge and character.

He also thanked the university administration for their warm hospitality and prayed that Allah Almighty grants further success to the institution and blesses every student with perseverance and achievement.