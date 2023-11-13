Achakzai terms criticism of Afghan authorities unjustified

QUETTA, Nov 13 (APP): Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Monday said that the criticism of the Afghan authorities regarding the repatriation of undocumented immigrants is unjustified and no one would be allowed to stay here illegally.

Addressing a press conference held here at Quetta Press Club, he said that more than 100,000 illegal immigrants have been repatriated through Chaman border so far.

He said that three exit centers have been established, where warm clothes and all necessary facilities are being provided to foreign immigrants in view of the cold weather so that they do not face any difficulties

Jan Achakzai said that around 250000 fake identity cards have been issued in Balochistan, which is being investigated.

He added that strict action will be taken against the involved persons.

Jan Achakzai said that around 50,000 fake identity cards have been blocked in Quetta. He said that the cards of Iranian nationals have been blocked in Makran Division.

To enhance financial activities at the Chaman border, he said that the government will announce the Chaman Package, which will address the basic issues of local people.

Jan Achakzai said that undocumented immigrants should be returned to their home country willingly and would not be allowed anyone to stay here illegally.

The government is utilizing all resources to send back the illegal immigrants, Jan Achakzai said.

He said that the Afghan government should not allow the people involved in terrorism in Pakistan.

He said Afghan authorities are threatening rather than cooperating with regard to the return of foreign migrants.