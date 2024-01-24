Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl’s statement, says based on unverified claims

QUETTA, Jan 24 (APP): Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday rejected the statement of Amnesty International on the Balochistan situation, saying it was based on “unverified claims”.

“Amnesty International’s report on the long march led by Dr Mahrang Baloch and the situation in Balochistan relies on unverified claims, biased sources, and demonstrably false narratives disseminated by separatist elements with vested interests,” he said in a letter written to the organization.

The minister said the Government of Balochistan always “welcomes constructive criticism and engagement on human rights issues, a statement unfortunately lacks the facts and ground realities about the issues of the province”.

He said the Government of Pakistan facilitated the long march led by Dr Mahrang Baloch throughout its journey, ensuring their safety and security. However, legitimate concerns arose when the protest veered towards inciting violence and hatred, particularly against state institutions and officials.

The authorities’ actions were limited to maintaining public order and preventing any potential security breaches, he added.

The minister deplored that the Amnesty International conveniently ignored the well-documented links of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) to banned separatist organizations like the BLF and BLA, responsible for numerous terrorist attacks and atrocities against innocent civilians.

“These groups actively manipulate narratives and exploit genuine grievances for their own nefarious agendas.”

He observed that the AI appeared more concerned with appeasing separatist elements than upholding its own principles of objectivity and factual reporting.

“By endorsing a group promoting external intervention in Pakistan’s internal affairs”, he said, AI undermined national sovereignty and potentially emboldened the extremist forces.

“AI dismissal of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances’ report and government statements as simply ‘misinformation’ is not only disrespectful but also demonstrably false,” he said, adding the Pakistani government was committed to addressing human rights concerns and had taken concrete steps to investigate enforced disappearances and bring perpetrators to justice.

Jan Achakzai termed it ironic that Amnesty International expressed such concern about the long march’s plight while conveniently turning a blind eye to the egregious human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

“This selective outrage betrays AI’s supposed commitment to universal human rights,” he added.

Achakzai said said demanding the withdrawal of legal proceedings against those allegedly involved in unlawful activities during the protest set a dangerous precedent and disregards the rule of law.

“Everyone, regardless of affiliation, must be held accountable for their actions,” he emphasized.

The minister called on Amnesty International to maintain its neutrality and avoid becoming a tool for propaganda by separatist groups.

“The Balochistan government urges Amnesty International to reconsider its biased stance and conduct a thorough, independent investigation into the situation in Balochistan.

“AI, before issuing the statement must have been engaged with all stakeholders, including the provincial government and civil society, to understand the complex realities and challenges faced by the region.”

The minister stressed that Pakistan remained committed to addressing genuine grievances and upholding human rights for all its citizens.

“We welcome constructive criticism and collaboration, but not attempts to undermine national security and promote separatist agendas,” he maintained.