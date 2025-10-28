ACE nabs contractor for using substandard material in school construction

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Oct 28 (APP):The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha arrested a contractor on Tuesday for using substandard materials in the construction of the Government High School Kalri building in District Mianwali.

According to a press release from the ACE, the arrest is part of a broader crackdown against corrupt practices across the division, overseen by Regional Director Mudassar Hanif Bhatti in line with the vision of Director General of Anti-Corruption Punjab, Sohail Zafar Chattha.

Contractor Sanaullah allegedly colluded with officials from the District Council to compromise the quality of the construction work. Following a complaint, the Regional Director ordered an inquiry, during which the ACE Sargodha’s technical team inspected the building and conducted lab tests. The results confirmed that the substandard materials used caused a financial loss of Rs 283,331 to the Government of Punjab.

In an attempt to evade justice, Sanaullah sought interim bail from the Rawalpindi Bench of the High Court. However, after his bail was cancelled, the contractor went into hiding.

Circle Officer ACE Mianwali, Nasir Aziz Khan, led a raiding team that successfully apprehended the fugitive contractor.

Raids are ongoing to arrest the remaining accomplices involved in the corruption case.