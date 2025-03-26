30.5 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticAccused of double murder case held
Domestic

Accused of double murder case held

Arrest
10
- Advertisement -
SARGODHA, Mar 26 (APP):Sahiwal police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a double murder case of 2005.
Accused Hanif Khan had allegedly killed Mansoor Shah and Taqi Shah in 2005 and went into hide.
Over the years, he remained a fugitive, moving between different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab to evade arrest.
On the direction of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, the Sahiwal police used a combination of modern technology and traditional investigative methods to trace and arrest the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan