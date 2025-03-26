Accused of double murder case held

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Mar 26 (APP):Sahiwal police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a double murder case of 2005.

Accused Hanif Khan had allegedly killed Mansoor Shah and Taqi Shah in 2005 and went into hide.

Over the years, he remained a fugitive, moving between different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab to evade arrest.

On the direction of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, the Sahiwal police used a combination of modern technology and traditional investigative methods to trace and arrest the accused.

Further investigation was underway.