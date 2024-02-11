Accused of bank dacoity among two held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Feb 11 (APP):The district police on Sunday arrested two outlaws including an accused of bank dacoity case recovering stolen 15 mobile phones, one bike and weapon along with ammunition from them in different operations.

According to police spokesman, a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan, during an operation, arrested an accused of bank dacoity named Amjad Khan son of Yaqub Khan, a resident of Swabi. The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol along with the ammunition from the arrested accused.

The dacoity was committed by a group of people on November 12, 2021 in the limits of Saddar police station in which Rs 4.2 million were looted from a private bank.

It worth to be mentioning here that five accused of the same dacoity had already been arrested.

In another successful operation against thieves, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur arrested accused Ahmad Faraz son of Gul Faraz.

The police recovered 15 mobile phones and a motorcycle that were snatched in different cases. Further investigations were underway from the arrested accused.