Friday, April 4, 2025
Accident claims lives of two innocent children in Abdul Khel

D.I KHAN, Apr 04 (APP):A car accident near CPEC route on the Abdul Khel’s road, resulted in the tragic deaths of two minor children, Muhammad Hamas (6) and Ishaq (14), who lost their lives on the spot while one injured in critical condition.
According to rescue sources, the accident occurred due to speeding, which caused the car to overturn.
Local residents and police promptly responded to the incident, conducting a rescue operation and transporting the injured to the hospital. The local community played a vital role in providing immediate assistance and support.
Further investigation is underway.
