AC visits THQ Hospital

SIALKOT, Jan 07 (APP):Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima Bandial paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sambrial to inspect medical

facilities and overall arrangements.

During the visit, she inspected various wards and the emergency unit, met with patients, and inquired about the medical treatment being provided to them.

She also reviewed availability of medicines, attendance of medical staff, and overall

healthcare services at the hospital.

The assistant commissioner expressed satisfaction over the facilities available in the

emergency unit and the medical assistance being provided to patients.

She directed the duty officers and hospital administration to ensure the provision of quality medical services to all patients without discrimination.