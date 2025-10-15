AC visits nomad huts to inspect anti-polio vaccination drive

- Advertisement -

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, Oct 15 (APP):Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada here on Wednesday visited nomad huts areas to ensure anti-polio drops vaccination to every child up to five years.

He checked marks on the thumbs of the children.

The AC also held a meeting Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs) and area in-charges to review performance of polio workers in the ongoing four-day national anti-polio campaign.

He urged the people to cooperate with the health workers to save their children from the crippling disease.