AC visits nomad huts to inspect anti-polio vaccination drive

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, Oct 15 (APP):Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada here on Wednesday visited nomad huts areas to ensure anti-polio drops vaccination to every child up to five years.
He checked marks on the thumbs of the children.
The AC also held a meeting Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs) and area in-charges to review performance of polio workers in the ongoing four-day national anti-polio campaign.
He urged the people to cooperate with the health workers to save their children from the crippling disease.