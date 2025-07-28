AC Sukkur conducts market inspection, imposes fines

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Jul 28 (APP):Assistant Commissioner Sukkur City, Sobia Falak Rao on Monday conducted an inspection of various markets in the city, accompanied by a representative from the Bureau of Supply. The inspection aimed to monitor the prices of essential commodities and ensure proper sanitation arrangements.

The AC checked the prices of sugar, oil, ghee, and other essential items in Anaj Bazar, Sheikh Shaheen Road, and Katti Bazar. She also inspected the price lists and sanitation arrangements in various shops.

Fines were imposed on several shopkeepers for charging excessive prices and failing to maintain proper sanitation arrangements. The Assistant Commissioner warned the shopkeepers to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and improve their sanitation arrangements.

She warned that failure to comply would result in strict action, including fines and penalties.