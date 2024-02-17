AC reviews WSSC cleanliness drive under ‘Khushal KP Program’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , Feb 17 (APP):A cleanliness drive under the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Programme launched by The Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) DI Khan was in full swing to keep the city neat and clean.

Under the program, the main drains of the city got cleaned, and garbage was also removed from different localities.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) of DI Khan Mansoor Arshad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) of DI Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, and WSSC staff, they reviewed the sanitation arrangements at various places in the city, including Tank Adda, Wensum College, Mufti Mahmood School, and other different places.

On this occasion, the AC said that drains should be cleaned before expected rains. He called for the cooperation of the citizens and urged them to refrain from dumping garbage in the drains to ensure cleanliness and the elimination of encroachment.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains, but that it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.