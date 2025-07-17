AC reviews sanitation, drainage operations on GT Road

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Jul 17 (APP):Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam visited GT Road to monitor ongoing sanitation and dewatering operations.

During the visit, the AC inspected cleanliness and desilting activities at various points and evaluated the performance of on-ground sanitation staff. He stressed the need to maintain high standards of cleanliness along the busy thoroughfare and ensure timely drainage of rainwater.

He said that sanitation and effective drainage are vital components of urban civic services and must not be compromised under any circumstances.

The assistant commissioner directed the relevant departments to accelerate the ongoing sanitation and drainage efforts to prevent inconvenience to the public.